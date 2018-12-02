Afcon: Oliech tips current squad to do well at continental show

77 Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 00:09 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 2nd 2018 at 00:09 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech during the training session at Nyayo stadium on 13-05-2014.PHOTO/DENNIS OKEYO

Former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech says the current crop of players stand to gain a lot following the team’s qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

Oliech who is among the last players to feature in the tournament for Kenya said the qualification could not have come at a good time.

“Since we played in 2004, it has been a case of so near yet to so far all the time. It is a great opportunity for the current players because it gives them a chance to showcase themselves at the big stage,” he said.

The former Kenyan captain shot Stars to Tunisia as he scored crucial goals and by the time he got there, he had been named as one of top 50 most promising players in the world alongside former England captain Wayne Rooney.

After the tournament, Oliech went onto to sign his first professional contract in Europe.

News of the qualification also was also received with excitement from other players.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m so excited. This is going to be a dream come true to this group of players. We thank God for this precious opportunity,” Nkana defender Musa Mohammed told The Standard Sports on phone from his base in Zambia.

“We now need to prepare very well for the last match and see where we will finish in the group.”

Swedish-based, Vasalunds IF fullback Eric Ouma added “it is history in the making because we have waited for this comeback for 15 years. But that doesn’t mean we should rest on our laurels; we must prepare well if want to get good results,” he said. [Standard Sports]