24-year-old Suarez open to Arsenal move

Saturday, December 1st 2018

Arsenal transfer news on Denis Suarez

Midfielder Denis Suarez is said to be keen on a move to Arsenal as he plots an exit from Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time at Camp Nou this season, making just one appearance in all competitions under new boss Ernesto Valverde.

Spanish newspaper AS have reported that the central midfielder is growing increasingly frustrated and his preference is a move to the Premier League with the Gunners.