24-year-old Suarez open to Arsenal move
By Game Yetu:
77Saturday, December 1st 2018 at 19:15 GMT +3 | Football
Midfielder Denis Suarez is said to be keen on a move to Arsenal as he plots an exit from Barcelona.
The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time at Camp Nou this season, making just one appearance in all competitions under new boss Ernesto Valverde.
Spanish newspaper AS have reported that the central midfielder is growing increasingly frustrated and his preference is a move to the Premier League with the Gunners.
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Relentless City go five clear with win over Bournemouth
Football 12 minutes ago
Suarez open to Arsenal move
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
You don’t have to hide your phone, just bet, everyone is doing it!
Football 23 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Chelsea star linked with shock move to BarcelonaFootball 1 day ago
- How new rules bring hope to the world of golf in Kenya Golf 1 day ago
- WWE legend Edge left heartbroken after the death of his motherSports 1 day ago
- Suarez open to Arsenal moveFootball 1 hour ago
- Hidden salary deduction: Sofapaka players are no longer ‘Batoto ba Mungu’Football 1 day ago
- CAF awards: Harambee Stars nominated for Team of the YearFootball 20 hours ago
- Funding: Shabana raise Sh7million ahead of league debutFootball 4 hours ago