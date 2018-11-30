Harambee Stars nominated for CAF Team of the Year award

Harambee Stars players celebrate scoring a goal against Ethiopia in an African Cup of Nations qualifier [Courtesy]

Kenya men’s national football team, popularly known as Harambee Stars have been nominated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Team of the Year awards.

Harambee Stars are on the verge of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, as they sit top of Group F with seven points following wins over Ghana and Ethiopia much recently.

They have been nominated for the category alongside Mauritania, Uganda, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar and Zimbabwe. Kenya has earned nomination due to their exploits in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers [Courtesy]

Kenya were supposed to face Sierra Leone in their penultimate group match but the fixture was cancelled by CAF following Leone Stars’ suspension by world football governing body FIFA.

They now wait on the situation to be resolved – and could earn qualification if Sierra Leone’s situation is not determined by the time the qualifiers end in March next year.

