Harambee Stars nominated for CAF Team of the Year award
Kenya men’s national football team, popularly known as Harambee Stars have been nominated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the Team of the Year awards.
Harambee Stars are on the verge of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, as they sit top of Group F with seven points following wins over Ghana and Ethiopia much recently.
They have been nominated for the category alongside Mauritania, Uganda, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.
Kenya were supposed to face Sierra Leone in their penultimate group match but the fixture was cancelled by CAF following Leone Stars’ suspension by world football governing body FIFA.
They now wait on the situation to be resolved – and could earn qualification if Sierra Leone’s situation is not determined by the time the qualifiers end in March next year.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Revealed: Club Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join before Juventus came asking
Footballer’s home vandalised following penalty miss
Harambee Stars nominated for CAF Team of the Year award
Hidden salary deduction: Sofapaka players are no longer ‘Batoto ba Mungu’
Broke Gor Mahia coach Kerr jogged from Kileleshwa to Jericho for training
Thika hosts Chairman’s prize as hunt for Chairman kitty heads to Nanyuki
- Footballer’s home vandalised following penalty miss Football 1 hour ago
- Vorskla 0-3 Arsenal: Emile Smith-Rowe proves Arsenal’s future is brightFootball 5 hours ago
- Why SportPesa should just pay player salaries directlyFootball 6 hours ago
- Why Alexis Sanchez will not play for Man United against ArsenalPremier League 3 hours ago
- Revealed: Club Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to join before Juventus came askingFootball 55 minutes ago
- Shujaa upbeat ahead of Dubai Sevens taskRugby 6 hours ago
- Harambee Stars nominated for CAF Team of the Year awardFootball 2 hours ago