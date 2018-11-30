SportPesa should just pay player salaries directly

164 Friday, November 30th 2018 at 08:28 GMT +3 | Friday, November 30th 2018 at 08:28 GMT +3 | Football By Bethuel Oduo:

Gor Mahia Bernard Ondiek(L) and Whyvonne Isuza of AFC Lepards battle for ball possession during their KPL derby at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium on Saturday 25/08/18 [PHOTO: Boniface Okendo, Standard]

I was once employed at a seed factory in the bowels of the North Rift after clearing my Form Six. That was many years ago before I joined college. A workmate named Daniel showed me the ropes.

At the end of every month, we would all queue at the cashier’s window to receive the famous brown envelope. But there was this one woman who always showed up at the queue but was not from any known department.

I came to learn that the woman was Daniel’s wife and that she came to collect her portion of his salary to feed the children. Daniel and HR knew this, often returned home after his salary dried up.

This is the same dilemma facing SportPesa, the betting giant sponsoring the main league, and the country’s two leading clubs.

In April 2018, SportPesa announced a three-year deal with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards worth Sh682 million. CEO SportPesa Ronald Karauri [PHOTO: Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia were to receive around Sh198 million while Leopards took home Sh156 million in a three-year sponsorship deal with SportPesa.

Many football observers thought that stories about players boycotting training over delayed salaries would be a thing of the past. They were mistaken.

A few months after the signing of the sweet sponsorship deal, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards players began boycotting training sessions and some matches. A few like Geoffrey Walusimbi refused to board a plane for continental matches over salary arrears.

And just this week, we learnt that K'Ogalo, which trains at Camp Toyoyo, owed over Sh300,000 for the use of the facility, and have since been locked out. That despite that they are scheduled to play Nyasa Bullets of Malawi soon.

As K’Ogalo players were locked out, Ingwe players were on ‘strike’ demanding outstanding salaries. What should SportPesa do?

The solution. I think, is very simple. The fact of the matter is that the sponsorship money was disbursed, hit the club's accounts, but did not reach the players. It is what used to happen to Daniel and his family before the HR stepped in. It's time SportPesa did the same with Leopards and K'Ogalo.

Through its HR department, SportPesa should ask the two clubs to furnish them with copies of all their registered players' contracts, indicating their salaries and other fixed allowances like house rent.

The clubs can prepare separate lists with details of match or travelling allowances for the players. This can be paid mid-month as the main is paid at the end of the month.

The clubs' coach earnings should also be sent to the sponsors to ensure their salaries and other allowances are paid in time. The Dylan Kerrs of this world would never run away if their salaries come directly from the source. The payroll expenses should be highlighted in a clause of the contracts and clearly indicated that the monies will be directly sent to the players and coaches and not through the clubs' accounts.

This way, the clubs' duty will just be to inform the sponsor when a player or coach has left employment or breached a contract to stop payment.

By so doing, SportPesa will save its own brand from constant abuse by clubs which disrespect the equity value of the sponsor. When players boycott training or refuse to honour a fixture, it's visibility opportunity lost for the sponsor. If this is quantified, it can translate into a lot of money.

Assume Gor Mahia receives Sh67 million per season. That is the equivalent of Sh5,583,334 per month or Sh186,000 per day. A seven-day training boycott is equal to Sh1,302,778 lost. Training visibility is achieved through branding of training gear.

I believe SportPesa can intervene effectively to salvage the image of the brand. The payment condition should just be anchored as a clause in the agreement.

The same should happen with Harambee Stars, which faces similar payment problems.