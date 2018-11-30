New National Super League season kicks off tomorrow

164 Friday, November 30th 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3 | Friday, November 30th 2018 at 08:09 GMT +3 | Football By Gilbert Wandera:

New National Super League season kicks off tomorrow [Courtesy]

Thika United return to the National Super League after 17 years in top flight when the new season kicks off tomorrow.

The club was relegated last season and will start life in the lower league against Coast Stima in Mombasa on Sunday.

Before going down, the club had endured tough times only surviving after beating Ushuru in the play-offs last year.

A loss of their long time shirt sponsor Brookside Diary and a mass exodus of key players sounded a death knell on the club that has nurtured a good number of some top players.

Life in the lower league is very tough and Thika United without a shirt sponsor will find it difficult to compete but a win in the opening match away will be a good way to start the season.

Starting at home, Coast Stima will be hoping to pick all three points as they seek to go up after many years in the lower league.

To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Wazito also relegated from the top tier after just one season, start life at the bottom on Sunday away to Nairobi City Stars. The match will be played at Hope Centre.

Wazito have recruited heavily after a financial injection by a Dubai-based sponsor showing their seriousness to bounce back to the KPL as quickly as possible.

They will, however, have to contend with the experience of the likes of Nairobi City Stars.

Elsewhere Ushuru start their against Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo today.