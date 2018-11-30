Shujaa upbeat ahead of Dubai task

Friday, November 30th 2018 at 08:01 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Kenya's Jeffery Oluoch is tackled during the World Rugby Sevens Series match between Samoa and Kenya at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on February 3, 2018 [Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens head coach Paul Murunga is optimistic of a good show as his charges begin the 2018-19 World Sevens Series in Dubai today.

For the Dubai assignment, Shujaa who were ranked eighth at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign after amassing a record 104 points, will parade four players without World Series experience.

The uncapped quartet includes Homeboyz pair of Charles Omondi and Johnstone Olindi as well as Brian Wahinya and Daniel Taabu of Kenyatta University's Blak Blad and Mwamba respectively.

Speaking to The Standard Sports before the side travelled to Dubai, Murunga said the absence of key figures in the team provides a great opportunity for budding players to get adequate game-time.

"It is good to give the uncapped players an opportunity to showcase their talent and when their seasoned counterparts are back at the team, we can reset and have a full strength squad for the remainder of the season," Murunga said.

Collins Injera, Willy Ambaka, Andrew Amonde, Nelson Oyoo and Samuel Oliech are all absent having represented the national 15s team in the 2019 World Cup Repechage in France.

Billy Odhiambo is ruled out with an injury, according to Murunga.

"We performed well in the Safari Sevens considering our second string side also managed to claim a podium finish. There are still a few concerns such as lack of maturity during matches but that will be fixed in good time," said Murunga.

Murunga's men are drawn in a pool B that features last season's series runner-up Fiji, Scotland and France.

"They are all tough opponents but we are also a strong side. The team, which will defend properly and utilize the chances created, will come out on top," Murunga said.

"Everyone goes to battle with a winning mentality and we are no exception. I am very sure there is no team that is heading to this (Dubai) tournament with an intention of performing dismally."

Kenya start their campaign against Scotland, seeking to better their 2017 Dubai Sevens performance.

Last year, a 19-12 loss to Australia in the 5th place semi final saw Shujaa chalk up 10 points, eventually finishing seventh.

After facing the scots, the Kenyans will confront France and Fiji with a top two finish in the pool enough to hand them a quarter final slot ahead of tomorrow's knock-outs.