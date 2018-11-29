Bradley Johnson 'BITES' Joe Allen as Stoke vs Derby turns ugly
Derby's Bradley Johnson could find himself in hot water with the FA - after appearing to BITE Stoke's Joe Allen.
The Rams midfielder was involved with an altercation with Allen in the 31st minute of their Championship clash on Wednesday.
Tempers flared after a red card was shown to Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo following his foul on Richard Keogh.
As Johnson berated referee Darren England over the decision, Allen then nudged his opponent in the back, causing the players to come together.
Johnson then appeared to sink his teeth into Allen's shirt, before pulling away with some of it clenched in his mouth.
The 31-year-old escaped a red card for the incident, as both players received a caution from ref England.
To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
But the scenes were caught on Sky Sports television cameras, and Johnson could face retrospective action.
Johnson was later substituted at half-time - with manager Frank Lampard seemingly not happy with his players contribution to the match.
After the match, Stoke boss Gary Rowett said: "As for the biting thing, Joe said it wasn’t bad and the referee said it wasn’t a problem.
“Bradley’s a great lad and I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t have been a bite. We won’t be making any complaint.”
The incident draws comparisons with former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who was banned from football on three occasions for three separate biting offences.
Suarez was handed a ten-match ban in the only incident of the three that the FA dealt with.
If found guilty it is likely Johnson could face similar repercussions.
LATEST STORIES
Stoke vs Derby turns ugly after ‘biting’ incident [Photos]
Boca Juniors refuse to play in rearranged Copa Libertadores final
Returnee Muguna eyes titles with K'ogalo
How you could wake up on Monday rich
- Lionesses set to handle pressure in Dubai meet Rugby 3 hours ago
- Posta Rangers beef up squad with 11 new signingsFootball 4 hours ago
- How to please a golfer this ChristmasGolf 1 day ago
- Stoke vs Derby turns ugly after ‘biting’ incident [Photos]Football 30 minutes ago
- How one social media post changed the life of a top Premier League refereePremier League 20 hours ago
- Why Juventus' Ronaldo and Serie A players wore a red strip on their facesFootball 3 days ago
- Boca Juniors refuse to play in rearranged Copa Libertadores finalFootball 51 minutes ago