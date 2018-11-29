Footballer convicted of distributing indecent image of child
A semi-professional footballer has been convicted of distributing an indecent image of a child.
Jay Donnelly, who plays as a striker for Cliftonville in the Irish League, pleaded guilty to the charge last week, the Northern Ireland Courts Service confirmed.
A separate count of taking or making an indecent photograph was withdrawn.
The 23-year-old, from the Ardoyne area of Belfast, is now due to be sentenced at the city's Magistrates Court in January.
The case against him related to a date unknown between June and October 2016.
Donnelly, the younger brother of former Swansea and Gillingham striker Rory Donnelly, has continued to appear for Cliftonville since the allegations emerged.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The Courts Service confirmed he was convicted of only one charge - distributing or showing an indecent image of a child.
It followed a guilty plea entered last Friday.
Pre-sentence reports have been ordered before Donnelly is expected back in court early in the new year.
In April this year, Donnelly and his brother Rory, 26, who now also plays for Cliftonville, were praised after they stopped to help a man in distress on the M2, in north Belfast.
The brothers were returning from a match in Ballymena when they got out of their car to speak to the man, comforting him while other players called police.
LATEST STORIES
Stoke vs Derby turns ugly after ‘biting’ incident [Photos]
Boca Juniors refuse to play in rearranged Copa Libertadores final
Returnee Muguna eyes titles with K'ogalo
How you could wake up on Monday rich
- Lionesses set to handle pressure in Dubai meet Rugby 3 hours ago
- Stoke vs Derby turns ugly after ‘biting’ incident [Photos]Football 28 minutes ago
- Posta Rangers beef up squad with 11 new signingsFootball 4 hours ago
- How to please a golfer this ChristmasGolf 1 day ago
- Boca Juniors refuse to play in rearranged Copa Libertadores finalFootball 49 minutes ago
- Neymar set to leave for €200mFootball 1 day ago
- ‘Come back soon’ – Real Madrid fans send desperate plea to Mourinho after Eibar lossPremier League 3 days ago