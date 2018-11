Cristiano Ronaldo: What Real Madrid 'wrongfully thought' when they sold star

164 Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 14:36 GMT +3 | Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 14:36 GMT +3 | Football By The Mirror:

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal for Juventus [Courtesy]

Fabio Capello says Real Madrid are paying the price for thinking it would be easier to win WITHOUT Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish giants have struggled since their talisman joined Juventus for £88million in summer.

They are currently 6th in La Liga, with five defeats in their opening 13 games.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked as manager at the end of October after a poor run of results.

His replacement, Santiago Solari, made a promising start, but oversaw a 3-0 loss to Eibar on Saturday. Ex-Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello [Courtesy]

It's remarkable to think that just six months ago, in May when Zinedine Zidane was manager and Ronaldo was leading the line, Real were crowned Champions League winners for the third consecutive year.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Capello has twice managed Real, in 1996/97 and 2006/07.

He explained what they must have been thinking when they decided to sell 33-year-old Ronaldo.

“Maybe Real Madrid gets worse," he said.

"They're paying for thinking it would be easier to win without Cristiano Ronaldo, that the results would be the same.

“When he was in Madrid, the rivals were scared, and his teammates were more liberated.”

Former England manager Capello was speaking ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Roma.

He tipped the Serie A side, another of his old teams, to win, adding: “Italians suffer when the Spaniards keep the ball, but I have seen Roma look good physically, and that’s important.

"I believe that they can produce an excellent performance and also win."

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been in sparkling form for Juventus, with 10 goals in his first 16 appearances.