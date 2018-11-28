Kenya to host African Scrabble Championships
Kenya will host the 13th edition of the African scrabble Championships from tomorrow to Saturday at Destination Hotel, in Kirinyaga County.
Scrabble Kenya and the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA) said they are ready for the tournament, which is sponsored by the County Government of Kirinyaga and are expecting more than 12 countries to take part.
Each country will field 15 qualified players and option of including five wildcards, but in consultation with the PANASA secretariat.
More than 100 players from Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Liberia, Zambia, Uganda, Malawi, Botswana, Gambia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa will compete in the three-day event. Defending champions Nigeria, led by former world champion Jighere Wellington, have fired the first salvo, saying they will retain their title.
Kenya will be led by top star Allan Oyende.
