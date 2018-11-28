Gor Mahia banking on Goodison Park and last years' CAF competitions' experience against Nyasa

Wednesday, November 28th 2018 | By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Gor Mahia players pray before a match [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia utility player Philemon 'Mbish' Otieno is looking forward to carrying their Goodison Park and last season's Confederations of African Football competitions' experience into tonight's (7pm) CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets, at Kasarani Stadium.

Though the record Kenyan champions failed to travel to Nakuru County for their four-day preseason camp, they managed to play two friendly matches against lower-tier teams at Camp Toyoyo Grounds. K'Ogalo beat both Wazito and Jericho AllStars 1-0 and 3-2 respectively.

But as they prepare for their first ever competitive game this season under stand-in coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno after the departure of Dylan Kerr, the Kenyan international said they would bank on their experience against the Malawian giants. K'Ogalo had an impressive run last season losing to eventual Champions League winners Esperance (1-0 on aggregate) in the first round, dropping to Confederations Cup where they reached the group stages.

They then lost 4-0 to English Premier League side Everton in a historic SportPesa Trophy friendly match on November 6 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. "The boys are in good shape and psyched up for the game.

I really doubt if the idea of not going to Nakuru will affect us. The mood in the team is encouraging, we are all prepared and ready to give our best on Wednesday, We have new players in the team and are all excited at the prospects of playing in the biggest club competition in the continent," Otieno, who plays both as a midfielder and defender told The Standard Sports.

"We just came back from England two weeks ago after playing against one of the best teams in English Premier League. That's a great motivation to us as we approach the Nyasa game. "I think we've learnt a lot from both the Goodison Park trip and last season's performance in the continental competitions. Right now, we know what to expect in the Champions League and how to approach the matches."

However, the former Ushuru midfielder has urged his teammates to approach the match, whose reverse tie will be played on December 5 in Malawi, with the seriousness it deserves. " I don't know much about Nyasa, but I think once a team is at that level, you cannot afford to underrate them and say it’s a 'small team' because they deserve to be there.

"So, we have much respect for Nyasa and we will take that match with utmost seriousness. We must capitalize on our home advantage. To be safe, we must try our best, win at home and try to get a positive result away. From last season's experience, it's always good to pick up the maximum points at home, then try to frustrate the opponents away. Even though the club is on market hunting for Kerr's replacement, Otieno backed Zico to impress on his interim role.

"In football, anything is possible. Ze Marie left us in the middle of the season, but we went on to win the title with Kerr (Dylan). As much as Kerr's departure might have caught many unawares, we have trust in Zico because he has been with us for two years and he knows how to relate with the players," said Otieno.