PSG staring at early exit from Champions League tonight

164 Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 08:06 GMT +3 | Wednesday, November 28th 2018 at 08:06 GMT +3 | Football By Agencies:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (in red) and PSG's Neymar [Courtesy]

Paris Saint-Germain’s hopes of breaking through in European football could end earlier than usual this season. A loss against Liverpool today in Paris, coupled with a home win by Napoli over Red Star, would keep PSG from making it out of the group stage in the Champions League. And that would be a significant setback for the big-spending French team desperately trying to assert itself as a world-class club.

It would be the first time PSG failed to reach the tournament’s knockout round since 2011-12 after Qatar Sports Investments took over the club with the goal of turning it into a top contender. PSG was eliminated in the round of 16 last season, after reaching the quarterfinals four straight years before that. Last time they met, Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 [Courtesy]

Failure this time would hurt PSG in its second season since signing Brazil star Neymar for 222 million euros from Barcelona in an attempt to increase its chances of succeeding in Europe.

PSG enters the crucial match at Parc des Princes with five points in Group C, one behind leaders Liverpool and Napoli. A victory would put the French club back in position to advance depending on its own results.

“It’s a decisive match in a very, very complicated group,” PSG coach Thomas Tuchel told French broadcaster TF1.

The good news for Tuchel is that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who had been sidelined because of injuries, are expected to be available for the home match against Liverpool.

