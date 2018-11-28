Boxing: Sports CS rubbishes AIBA’s threats to ban Kenya, but BAK questions ministry’s stance

C.S Sports and Heritage Rashid Echesa

Echesa versus Kameta bout moves to the ring

Sports CS and Boxing Association of Kenya boss trade jabs as elections loom.

The shadow boxing between Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and outgoing Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) boss John Kameta appears to be moving to the ring, Standard Sports can report.

Echesa, himself a former boxer, has rubbished a threat by the international boxing body AIBA to ban Kenya, drawing the ire of Kameta who now accuses the Cabinet Secretary of putting at risk local boxers’ qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Sports CS has also ordered for the audit of BAK’s finances first before the body conducts elections, but Kameta insists it is a “smokescreen with which he wants to derail the election roadmap.”

“Whoever runs away from an audit is hiding something, but having a government official calling you at night, 8:30pm to be precise, asking you to avail yourself for auditing the following day is equally strange and a breach of procedure,” Kameta told Standard Sports.

Over the weekend, CS Echesa told off the international body for recognising Lt. Col P.B Mung’ori as the acting Secretary General of BAK, saying “it is high time AIBA realised that Laws of the land (Kenya) supersede any other in the world.”

The international body had on November 22 written to Kenya that, “AIBA will only recognise the appointment of Lt Col P B Mung’ori as the Acting Secretary General. AIBA will only accept correspondence from his office. You are to organise elections as soon as possible in order to fully establish a board in accordance with AIBA and BAK statutes.”

The Sports ministry and Sports Registrar’s office, however, recognise Isaac Mbote as the Secretary General despite AIBA having sanctioned his removal for allegedly abdicating his duties.

The Sports CS was speaking during the Isaac Mbote tournament in Kakamega – an event the BAK president now says contravened the National Boxing League calendar.

And in a prickly jab yet, Kameta went ahead to question CS Echesa’s suitability to steer the sports docket if he doesn’t understand how international bodies work with local associations.

“He is a former boxer and now holds an important position in government yet he doesn’t understand the charter that binds Kenya boxing to the international community,” Kameta hit out.

BAK elections are due on January 8 next year after Sports Disputes Tribunal gave them 60 days to organise elections.

The international body also did add its voice last week to on-going shoving and pushing within BAK saying elections must be conducted in line with the BAK constitution and AIBA Statutes. “The Council resolutions passed on 24 Aug 18 and 26 Sep 18, must be respected. Any appeal should be launched through established channels.”

Kameta, who will not be seeking re-election, however, reads mischief as BAK gears up for elections after a section of boxing clubs, including the Kenya Police team skipped the Mwingi leg of the National Boxing League to take part in Isaac Mbote tournament in Kakamega.

“Is it a coincidence that Sports CS was in Kakamega with officials whose suspension was ratified by AIBA, along with the Kenya Police team, which was cited for irregularities in the last league? I doubt. All other clubs from the disciplined forces such as KDF and Kenya Prison Services were in Mwingi as indicated in the league calendar. Would the CS Echesa then say that what he is doing is the government position? It is for Kenyans to judge,” Kameta said.

He added: “As a former boxer, CS Echesa knows fully well the danger of a boxing bout being handled by unqualified referees. All the referees were in Mwingi for the National League competition including the competitions Secretary Patrick ‘Mont’ Waweru yet he was at the Kakamega tournament and did not question such an irregularity.”