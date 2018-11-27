Neymar set to leave for €200m
By Game Yetu:
77Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 20:58 GMT +3 | Football
Reports in Spain suggest Neymar and PSG may have reached a “tentative agreement” that would mean the Brazilian can leave the club for €200million.
Barcelona are said to be keen to bring him back to the Nou Camp but could be hijacked by rivals Real Madrid, who also have Neymar on their radar.
And Barcelona-based TV station Beteve claim Neymar and PSG have spoken about the prospect of him leaving if the fee is in excess of €200million.
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Neymar set to leave for €200m
Football 52 minutes ago
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has spoken out about cats and dogs as food
Football 2 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund bus bomber gets 14 years behind bars
Football 4 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
‘Play or stay at home’ – Mourinho issues tough warning to Man United players
Premier League 13 hours ago
Golf: Nyambogo wins Diwali tourney
Golf 21 hours ago
Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league
Hockey 21 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has spoken out about cats and dogs as foodFootball 2 hours ago
- Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him Football 1 day ago
- Latest update on Mourinho going back to Real Madrid after receiving request Football 1 day ago
- How to please a golfer this ChristmasGolf 5 hours ago
- Neymar set to leave for €200mFootball 52 minutes ago
- Golf: Mickelson beats Woods in $9m winner-take-all matchGolf 1 day ago
- Hockey: MMU close in on Premier League PromotionHockey 1 day ago