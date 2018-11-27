Neymar set to leave for €200m

Neymar to Barcelona

Reports in Spain suggest Neymar and PSG may have reached a “tentative agreement” that would mean the Brazilian can leave the club for €200million.

Barcelona are said to be keen to bring him back to the Nou Camp but could be hijacked by rivals Real Madrid, who also have Neymar on their radar.

And Barcelona-based TV station Beteve claim Neymar and PSG have spoken about the prospect of him leaving if the fee is in excess of €200million.