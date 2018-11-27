Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has spoken out about cats and dogs as food

By Odero Charles: Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 18:54 GMT +3 | Football
Mohamed Salah posed alongside his pet Siamese cats

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has criticized Egyptian parliamentarian’s suggestion to export cats and dogs for food in foreign countries.

On Monday evening, Salah tweeted a photo of himself with two cats to support animal activists’ calls to end the practice.

"Cats and dogs will not be exported anywhere. This won't happen and can't happen," he tweeted, alongside images of his pet Siamese cats.

The row began after it was reported last week that Egypt's agriculture ministry had approved the exportation of about 4,000 cats and dogs abroad.

The authorities did not explain which countries they were being sent to, or for what purpose.

China, Vietnam and Switzerland are just some of the countries worldwide in which sections of the population eat cats and dogs.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian government denied that the country is exporting thousands of stray cats and dogs to countries where they are eaten after a backlash from animal rights activists, according to news agency Al-Araby.

Stray cats and dogs are widespread in Egypt's streets.

