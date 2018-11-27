Manchester United predicted line up vs Young Boys as Jose Mourinho makes changes
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof will miss Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Young Boys and the coming weeks through injury.
The vastly-improved 24-year-old has started the club's last seven matches in all competitions but was visibly struggling towards the end of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.
Jose Mourinho has confirmed Lindelof has a "proper injury" that will be scanned on Tuesday and will keep him out for some time.
Matteo Darmian made his first appearance since the opening day against the Eagles but he also missed Monday's training session along with fellow defender Marcos Rojo. Luke Shaw is available after serving a one-match domestic ban.
Mourinho told Manchester United's underachieving players to "stay at home" if they cannot handle the pressure to perform at Old Trafford.
Progress would be a welcome shot in the arm after Saturday's tepid goalless draw with struggling Crystal Palace, which left them 14 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and with a mere three wins from nine home matches in all competitions.
However, Mourinho knocked back suggestions his players find it easier to play away and laughed off a suggestion that playing at Old Trafford brought added pressure ahead of facing the Swiss champions.
"If you feel pressure, stay at home - and when I say home, I don't say stadium home, I say home home and watch on TV," Mourinho said.
"If you feel pressure to play matches at home where the people come to support... come on.
"I never felt pressure to play at home."
Predicted XI: De Gea; Young, Jones, Smalling, Shaw; Matic, Fellaini, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial
