Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender Sol Campbell confirmed as new Macclesfield manager

164 Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 19:52 GMT +3 | Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 19:52 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters/Mirror:

Sol Campbell

Former England defender Sol Campbell has taken over as manager of League Two (fourth tier) club Macclesfield Town on an 18 month deal, the club said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal and won 73 caps for England, faces a tough task at Macclesfield who are bottom of the league, with just two wins from 19 games.

The club, promoted back into the Football League last season, has been without a manager since Mark Yates was sacked on Oct 8 after failing to win any of their first 12 league games. Campbell, who will be taking up his first management position, has been working with England Under-21s as part of the Football Association's plan which gives black and minority ethnic coaches experience in the national team set up. He also had a short spell as assistant manager of Trinidad and Tobago. Arsenal's Sol Campbell leads celebrations after Arsenal scored against Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final [Courtesy]

Sol Campbell is in talks with Macclesfield Town about taking charge of the struggling League Two club.

Macclesfield are currently bottom of League Two, seven points adrift of safety, after just one win from 18 games this season.

The Silkmen sacked former boss Mark Yates last month, after a winless start to the season, and are searching for a new permanent boss.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Sol Campbell is in talks with Macclesfield Town about taking charge [Courtesy]

Campbell is understood to have held talks with Macclesfield chairman Mark Blower on Friday, with a view to becoming the club's new boss.

The former Tottenham and Arsenal defender, who captained England and earned 73 caps for his country, has recently been helping out coaching England's Under-21s. The 44-year-old is known to want to move into management and the vacancy at Macclesfield [Courtesy]

But the 44-year-old is known to want to move into management and the vacancy at Macclesfield may provide him with that chance.

Campbell applied for the Oxford United manager's job but was turned down by the club after failing to impress them.