Arsenal legend Sol Campbell set for first management job
Sol Campbell is in talks with Macclesfield Town about taking charge of the struggling League Two club.
Macclesfield are currently bottom of League Two, seven points adrift of safety, after just one win from 18 games this season.
The Silkmen sacked former boss Mark Yates last month, after a winless start to the season, and are searching for a new permanent boss.
Campbell is understood to have held talks with Macclesfield chairman Mark Blower on Friday, with a view to becoming the club's new boss.
The former Tottenham and Arsenal defender, who captained England and earned 73 caps for his country, has recently been helping out coaching England's Under-21s.
But the 44-year-old is known to want to move into management and the vacancy at Macclesfield may provide him with that chance.
Campbell applied for the Oxford United manager's job but was turned down by the club after failing to impress them.
