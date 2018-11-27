Rugby: Homeboyz name 12 for Dubai assignment

77 Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3 | Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3 | Rugby By Clement Wekulo:

Christies Sevens rugby tournament at RFUEA grounds on Sunday Sept 16, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The 2018 national Sevens circuit winners Homeboyz have named a 12-man squad that leaves the country today for the Dubai Sevens invitational tournament.

The team will be captained by scrum-half Michael Wanjala. Others in the team include Bush Mwale, Mark Wandeto and Cyprian Kuto.

“It will be a good platform to build for next year’s local circuit as we seek to retain our title. The invitational tournament, which begins on Thursday, is always competitive and we know teams like Emerging Boks of South Africa will pose a great challenge,” Homeboyz coach Simon Odongo told The Standard Sports.

Other players in the squad are William Diffu, Israel Soi, Brian Ayimba, Victor Ochoro, Bryan Juma, Max Kang’eri, Zeden Marrow and new signing, Monate Akwei.

“You can’t buy experience and we expect to gain a lot from the trip. When they come back they will have learnt a lot and we hope they impart the lessons to their teammates as well,” Odongo, who assumed the head coach role last month, said.

In Dubai, the Deejays, who amassed 122 points over six rounds in their national Sevens Circuit triumph, will meet Germany, Kuban and South Africa Academy. [Clement Wekulo]

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.