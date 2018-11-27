Premier League star set to make shock move to Manchester United

Tuesday, November 27th 2018 | Football By Game Yetu:

Manchester United express interest in West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic

Jose Mourinho wants Marko Arnautovic to fire Manchester United into the Premier League’s top four.

The Manchester United boss is preparing a bid is excess of £50million for West Ham’s maverick striker in the January transfer window.

Mourinho was interested in bringing Arnautovic to Old Trafford back in the summer — but didn’t follow it up with a bid.

But now Mourinho believes that Arnautovic, who played under him for a short time at Italian giants Inter Milan nine seasons ago, could spark his side into a push for the Champions League places.