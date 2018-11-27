Premier League star set to make shock move to Manchester United
By Game Yetu:
77Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Jose Mourinho wants Marko Arnautovic to fire Manchester United into the Premier League’s top four.
The Manchester United boss is preparing a bid is excess of £50million for West Ham’s maverick striker in the January transfer window.
Mourinho was interested in bringing Arnautovic to Old Trafford back in the summer — but didn’t follow it up with a bid.
But now Mourinho believes that Arnautovic, who played under him for a short time at Italian giants Inter Milan nine seasons ago, could spark his side into a push for the Champions League places.
