Premier League star set to make shock move to Manchester United

By Game Yetu: Tuesday, November 27th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United express interest in West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic

Jose Mourinho wants Marko Arnautovic to fire Manchester United into the Premier League’s top four.

The Manchester United boss is preparing a bid is excess of £50million for West Ham’s maverick striker in the January transfer window.

Mourinho was interested in bringing Arnautovic to Old Trafford back in the summer — but didn’t follow it up with a bid.

But now Mourinho believes that Arnautovic, who played under him for a short time at Italian giants Inter Milan nine seasons ago, could spark his side into a push for the Champions League places.

Related Topics: Jose Mourinho Manchester United Premier League
LATEST STORIES
Shock as three Chelsea stars set for AC Milan move in January
Shock as three Chelsea stars set for AC Milan move in January
Premier League 21 minutes ago
Rugby: Kabras maintain top spot with win over Blak Blad
Rugby: Kabras maintain top spot with win over Blak Blad
Rugby 8 hours ago
Rugby: Homeboyz name 12 for Dubai assignment
Rugby: Homeboyz name 12 for Dubai assignment
Rugby 8 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Golf: Nyambogo wins Diwali tourney
Golf: Nyambogo wins Diwali tourney
Golf 8 hours ago
Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league
Hockey: Bungoma Farmers top National league
Hockey 8 hours ago
Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him
Barca superstar Dembele delivers Good news to Arsenal about signing him
Football 12 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES