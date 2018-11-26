Real Madrid fans send message to Jose Mourinho during defeat to Eibar

Monday, November 26th 2018 at 10:40 GMT +3 | Premier League By Mirror:

Jose Mourinho is being tipped to take over at Real Madrid in the future [Courtesy]

Real Madrid fans sent a message to Jose Mourinho during Saturday's defeat to Eibar - calling for him to "come back soon".

Sanitago Solari's first game in charge as permanent coach ended in embarrassment with the visitors thumped 3-0.

Thibaut Courtois, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric all started the clash but failed to make an impact against the mid-table side.

Los Blancos now sit in sixth, six points behind La Liga leaders and rivals Barcelona.

Solari was brought in to replace Julen Lopetegui who was sacked in October after just four months in charge.

Real's new boss did lead his side to four straight victories while he was interim manager, but Saturday's defeat shows how far Los Blancos still need to go.

With that in mind, some of the Real fans that travelled to the Eibar game brought with them a banner directed at Mourinho. Madrid fans sending message to Mourinho during the clash at Eibar [Courtesy]

Alongside the Portuguese's face, it read: "Come back soon."

A separate banner with Mourinho's name can also be spotted in the background of the image.

The pleas from Real fans come at a time when Mourinho is struggling at Old Trafford. Mourinho has cut a dejected figure at Old Trafford [Courtesy]

After Saturday's draw against Crystal Palace the Red Devils now sit in seventh, 14 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

During his three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho won one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey.

Florentino Perez is also a fan of the Portuguese with recent reports suggesting the Real chief could make a move for Mourinho.