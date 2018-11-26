Rugby: Kisumu maintain winning feeling

By Washington Onyango:

Silverstone Kisumu continued with their good start in the 2019 KRU Championships games by thrashing Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMIST) 28-3 at ASK Mamboleo Show ground, in Kisumu, over the weekend.

The lakeside team had four tries, two penalties and a conversion against the student’s one penalty to maintain Okwemba’s perfect start of the campaign.

Brian Bango, Arigi Billy, Maurice Osano and Felix Otieno crossed the whitewash to score vital tries for the lakeside hosts and complete their second consecutive win.

Halfback Lenny Abiero added two successful penalty points to have the lakeside stay top of the standings in their pursuit for Kenya Cup promotion.

In what was Okwemba’s second competitive assignment, hosts Kisumu were off to a flying start with former Kabras winger Brian Bango beating the student’s defence to score a try, which Lenny Abiero converted to take an early 7-0 lead after only two minutes into the game.

A minute later, a foul by MMUST captain Sam Mbeche resulted into a penalty that Lenny Abiero easily converted putting the scores at 10-0.

MMUST pulled one back through a penalty but it was not enough as Kisumu took a commanding 10-3 lead at halftime before sealing maximum points in the second half through three converted tries.

Kisumu head coach Okwemba said he is happy with the team's performance and are now focused for the next game against Resolution Kisii.

"We started the game on a high, scoring an early try and a penalty that boosted our morale. MMUST tried to push back but I love the response of my players who went on to kill the match in the second half," Okwemba said.

Okwemba added that they are going for maximum points before the Christmas break.

"We are going to ensure we win all the remaining three games. Our goal is to get all the maximum points," he added.

Kisumu will face Resolution Kisii in their third game of the season.

In other games, all home teams won their matches in what was a thrilling outing that saw Western Bulls pick a 17-10 win against Resolution Kisii RFC in Kakamega.

In Rift Valley, University of Eldoret got their first win of the season after beating Kitale RFC 10-6. [Washington Onyango]