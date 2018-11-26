Football: Maersk Line win inaugural ECSAFOT tourney

By Ernest Ndunda: Monday, November 26th 2018 at 00:07 GMT +3 | Football
Filken Forwarders FC goalkeeper Paul Baraza (right) gathers the ball against Brandley Onyango (left) of Maersk Line FC during the final match of the East, Central and Southern Africa Shipping and Logistics (ECSAFOT) Football Tournament at the Mombasa Sports Club, November 25, 2018. Maersk Line FC won 3-0 to be crowned this year's champions. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Maersk Line won in a spectacular fashion by remaining unbeaten in the inaugural East, Central and Southern Africa Shipping & Logistic seven a side football tournament (ECSAFOT) at Mombasa Sports Club.

The event was organised by the Inter-governmental Standing Committee on Shipping (ISCOS) Secretariat. In the final match, Maersk Line defeated Filiken Transit Forwarders 3-0 to lift the inaugural title. 

Captain Berdley Onyango put the winners ahead in the second minute. Two minutes later, Ramadhan Abeid put Maersk Line two up at half time, before Johnson Kamau scored just before full time. [Ernest Ndunda]

