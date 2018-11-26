Athletics: Kipruto and Chebet win Wareng race
World Under-20 10, 000m champion Rhonex Kipruto and former African Juniour cross country champion Agnes Tirop are winners of this year’s Tuskys Wareng cross country championships.
It was an easy win for Kipruto, who clinched the Ndalat Gaa senior men cross country title last month.
Kipruto clocked 29:38.1 holding off Davis Kimeli (29:55.9) and Shadrack Kimutai (30:07.3) to the second and third places respectively in the race yesterday in Eldoret.
Kipruto, who is among five athletes listed for the 2018 IAAF male rising star awards, said he had a one-month training session ahead of the race.
“The course was good for me. There were strong winds but I had trained well for the race,” the 19-year-old said after winning the 10km race.
He said he has requested his coach Brother Colm O’Connell to take part in one more cross country race before the World Cross Country championships in March next year.
Kipruto registered eye-opening victories this year, but a notable one was the Birell Prague Grand Prix 10km where he ran 26:46, two seconds off the 26:44 world record set by Kenya’s Leonard Komon in 2010.
He won a brand new car from Tuskys Supermarkets after winning the Wareng race at the Huruma Grounds and said: “I am happy for winning the car. It is a big motivation and will boost my training.”
In women’s senior category, Tirop clocked 33:10.5 while Norah Jeruto timed 33:34.8 to settle in the second place as Sandra Chebet closed the podium in 33:37.4.
Tirop said the Wareng race was part of her preparation for the 2019 World cross country championships in Denmark.
“I am in good form and will take part in Mosoriot Athletics Kenya series," she said. [Stephen Rutto]
