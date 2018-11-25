Ex- Premier League defender dies

By Odero Charles: Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 17:41 GMT +3 | Football
Austin tragically passed away on Friday

Former Swansea defender Kevin Austin has died, aged 45.

Austin, who made 150 appearances for the Swans between 2004 and 2008, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday night.

During his time with the club, Austin won promotion from League Two in 2005 and was a part of Roberto Martinez's League One-winning squad in 2008.

Swansea said in a statement: "Everyone at Swansea City is desperately saddened to hear of the passing of former defender Kevin Austin.

"The Swans have been in touch with Kevin's family, who wished to convey that the club always had a special place in his heart."

