Ex- Premier League defender dies
Former Swansea defender Kevin Austin has died, aged 45.
Austin, who made 150 appearances for the Swans between 2004 and 2008, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday night.
During his time with the club, Austin won promotion from League Two in 2005 and was a part of Roberto Martinez's League One-winning squad in 2008.
???? | Very sad news to report this morning ????https://t.co/Z0X2UvetLQ pic.twitter.com/N1JQJuwfq3 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 25, 2018
Swansea said in a statement: "Everyone at Swansea City is desperately saddened to hear of the passing of former defender Kevin Austin.
"The Swans have been in touch with Kevin's family, who wished to convey that the club always had a special place in his heart."
