Basketball: KPA bow out of Fiba tourney

Sunday, November 25th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Basketball By Ernest Ndunda:

KPA basketball reserve players follow proceedings as their collegues played against Equity Bank during the Kenya Basketball Federation Play-offs finals game one at the KPA Makande GYM. KPA ladies won 62-43. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Kenyan teams taking part in the ongoing Fiba Africa Women Basketball Champions Cup were bundled out of the championships on Friday.

The last surviving Kenyan team, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who had made it to the quarter-finals were shown the exit door after they heavily lost to the host Ferroviario de Maputo 73-40 in the last quarter-final match at the Maxaquene indoor courts in Maputo, Mozambique.

Kenya’s Equity Bank who are the reigning FIBA Africa Zone Five champions did not make it to the last eight.

The Kenya Ports Authority had little to offer after they played poorly in the first quarter scoring only a basket compared to Ferroviario’s 13 points. The hosts extended their good run to take the scores to 36-11 at the end of the second quarter.

Enjoying home support, the Mozambicans left nothing to chance to extend the lead to 54 to KPA’s 32 points after the conclusion of the third quarter as the final score stood at 73-40.

Brigid Nyongea and Yvonne Akinyi top-scored for the Dockers with eight and seven points respectively while Achiana Cosses and Clara Robertson starred for the winners. [Ernest Ndunda]

