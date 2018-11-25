Mourinho sends powerful message to Sanchez about selling him
Jose Mourinho has spoken out on rumours that Alexis Sanchez could leave Manchester United.
The Chilean has been linked with an exit after an underwhelming year at Old Trafford, but Mourinho says he’s going nowhere.
“I don’t think so, because he never told me that he wants to leave or isn’t happy to stay.
“Like the team. He’s improving, like the team is improving and when he plays he’s giving us his personality, his desire to play and to produce for the team.
“He’s trying to adapt to how we play and vice versa. Can he do better? I think we can all do better. I can do better, he can do better and all the other players can also do better.”
Sanchez was recruited from Arsenal as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window.
Sanchez is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2022.
