Arsenal star linked with shock move to Juventus
By Game Yetu:
77Saturday, November 24th 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3 | Football
Juventus have become the latest big club to join the race to sign Aaron Ramsey, reportedly offering him a mega £10.5 million per year deal.
German giants Bayern Munich were said to be closing in on a move for the Welsh international when his current deal with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.
The Sun have reported Juventus will hijack that move with a big-money offer for the midfielder.
Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Ramsey.
