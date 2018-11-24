Arsenal star linked with shock move to Juventus

By Game Yetu: Saturday, November 24th 2018 at 16:02 GMT +3 | Football
Manchester United to battle Juventus in race for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Juventus have become the latest big club to join the race to sign Aaron Ramsey, reportedly offering him a mega £10.5 million per year deal.

German giants Bayern Munich were said to be closing in on a move for the Welsh international when his current deal with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.

The Sun have reported Juventus will hijack that move with a big-money offer for the midfielder.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Ramsey.

