Mwamba keen to switch off Deejays
Homeboyz chase first win of the season as champions KCB welcome Nondies.
Mwamba will be seeking to bounce back against a wounded Homeboyz when they host the Deejays in a Kenya Cup round two match at the Railways Club today.
Kulabu head into the fixture reeling from a heart-breaking 29-26 loss suffered to Kenya Harlequin in their season opener last weekend and head coach Kevin Wambua is hoping for a change of fortunes.
“Homeboyz has always been a tough opponent. We would like to play the way we did in the second half against Quins. I believe we can get a positive result if we raise our intensity and make better decisions,” Wambua, who will be flying out with the Kenya Lionesses to Dubai tomorrow, told The Standard Sports.
Just like Mwamba, Simon Odongo’s Homeboyz are also in pursuit of their first win of the season after blowing away a 14-10 halftime lead to lose 20-14 to Nondescript last weekend.
“We have to get our rhythm right. Homeboyz have some big boys and we hope to build on our running rugby and score when we get the opportunities,” Wambua said.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
In other matches today, newly promoted Menengai Oilers welcome Kenya Harlequin in Nakuru as former champions Kabras Sugar lock horns with hosts Blak Blad at the Kenyatta University grounds.
The Oilers suffered a 27-5 loss to champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in their season opener.
“We have to improve on our decision making especially by our halfbacks, play in the right areas and perhaps get more points,” Oilers coach Gibson Weru said.
His Quins counterpart Charles Cardovillis is aware of the threat posed by the newbies and has warned his charges against underrating them.
“I watched them (Oilers) play their first match;they are an interesting side. It will be good to head to Nakuru and face them and we are ready for the match.”
“They have very strong forwards who really played well against KCB especially in set pieces and we shall not take them for granted,” Cardovillis said.
The Ruaraka Sports Club will host a double-header which will see Strathmore Leos face Mean Machine in an all university affair in an early kick off encounter before paving way for the 4pm duel between the Bankers and Nondies.
LATEST STORIES
Will 2019 Afcon be a tourney of minnows?
Mwamba keen to switch off Deejays
Motorsport: Spectator place for Hill Climb event today
Five stars linked with SHOCK move to Man Utd –including Chelsea star
Mourinho reveals who will finish inside EPL’s top four before the end of the year
Transfer: Latest news about Mohamed Salah quitting
- How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitchFootball 1 day ago
- ‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike SonkoFootball 23 hours ago
- ‘Man up!’ – Lukaku launches fresh attack on teammates after Mourinho bust-ups Premier League 22 hours ago
- Chelsea star ruled out of Europa clash with back injuryFootball 1 month ago
- ‘Why I rejected Chelsea and Man United’ – Radja NainggolanPremier League 23 hours ago
- Mourinho facing the sack, Man United consider Pochettino as replacementFootball 1 week ago
- Red-hot Keitany wins NY MarathonAthletics 2 weeks ago