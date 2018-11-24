Lionesses set sights on 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Coach Wambua calls up new faces as Kenya battle in World Sevens Series.
National women’s Sevens team head coach Kevin Wambua says having new faces in the squad for next week’s Dubai Women’s Sevens will be key in building depth in the team.
Wambua, who is also the Shujaa assistant coach has called up three new call ups for the Dubai assignment.
His intention is building a wider pool of players ahead of next year’s qualifiers for the 2019-2020 World Sevens Series and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Impala Ladies trio of Stella Wafula, Anne Gorety and Christabel Tata are all in line to make their maiden appearance at the world stage.
The Lionesses saw their dreams of earning core team status evaporate in April.
They lost to South Africa in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens which usually acts as a qualifier to the Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series.
“After falling short in Hong Kong and giving a good account of ourselves at the Commonwealth Games, we decided that we needed depth in the squad,” Wambua told The Standard Sports.
Lionesses, who are the Africa Women’s Sevens champions fly to Dubai tomorrow as an invited side and will face New Zealand, Ireland and Russia in the preliminaries.
They launch their quest against New Zealand’s Black Ferns next week Thursday before facing Ireland and Russia in that order.
“The likes of Sarah Oluche and Sophie Ayieta played in the Africa Women championship and they are not completely new to the set up.
“We know next year will be big for the country in terms of women rugby as we shall give a stab at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” Wambua said.
“We just want to have depth and expose our players at the highest level. Taking these debutants to Dubai is a good thing because it will give us experience.”
