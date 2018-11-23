Five stars linked with SHOCK move to Man Utd –including Chelsea star

Friday, November 23rd 2018

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is still looking at the two positions he was unable to fill in the summer – central defence and the right side of attack – ahead of January’s transfer window.

A centre-back in Mourinho’s priority, with United having kept a solitary clean sheet in 12 Premier League games this season and with their goal difference currently standing at -1.

Mourinho is unlikely to make two signings in January, so if there are to be any incomings for the Reds, it is likely to be a defender who joins the squad.

Here are five potential signings for United in the January window:

Diego Godin Diego Godin

Understood to be keen to leave Atletico Madrid, the experienced Uruguayan defender's release clause has dropped to £20million, which would suit United perfectly.

Gary Cahill Chelsea's Gary Cahill

Out of favour at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, Cahill - out of contract at the end of the season - has been told he can leave in January if he can find a new club, with AC Milan keen.

Harry Maguire Harry Maguire

Mourinho was keen to land him last summer, but United balked at Leicester's £75m asking price.

They may go back in for Maguire – who has since signed a new deal - in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly Kalidou Koulibaly

The Napoli defender is a target for Barcelona, who are said to have had a £62m bid turned down.

United would have to pay in excess of £70m to land the impressive Senegal international.

Ivan Perisic Ivan Perisic

Mourinho wanted to sign the Croatia winger in the past two summer transfer windows, but United refused to pay Inter Milan's £50m asking price.

But with Inter said to be ready to offload him for £35m, Mourinho could land him at the third attempt.