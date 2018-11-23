Five stars linked with SHOCK move to Man Utd –including Chelsea star
Jose Mourinho is still looking at the two positions he was unable to fill in the summer – central defence and the right side of attack – ahead of January’s transfer window.
A centre-back in Mourinho’s priority, with United having kept a solitary clean sheet in 12 Premier League games this season and with their goal difference currently standing at -1.
Mourinho is unlikely to make two signings in January, so if there are to be any incomings for the Reds, it is likely to be a defender who joins the squad.
Here are five potential signings for United in the January window:
Diego Godin
Understood to be keen to leave Atletico Madrid, the experienced Uruguayan defender's release clause has dropped to £20million, which would suit United perfectly.
Gary Cahill
Out of favour at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri, Cahill - out of contract at the end of the season - has been told he can leave in January if he can find a new club, with AC Milan keen.
Harry Maguire
Mourinho was keen to land him last summer, but United balked at Leicester's £75m asking price.
They may go back in for Maguire – who has since signed a new deal - in January.
Kalidou Koulibaly
The Napoli defender is a target for Barcelona, who are said to have had a £62m bid turned down.
United would have to pay in excess of £70m to land the impressive Senegal international.
Ivan Perisic
Mourinho wanted to sign the Croatia winger in the past two summer transfer windows, but United refused to pay Inter Milan's £50m asking price.
But with Inter said to be ready to offload him for £35m, Mourinho could land him at the third attempt.
