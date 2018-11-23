Transfer: Latest news about Mohamed Salah quitting

77 Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 19:57 GMT +3 | Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 19:57 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been told to leave Liverpool if their wait for a trophy continues.

The Egyptian enjoyed a record-breaking debut season at Anfield last time out and has started this season in fine form.

Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League and take on Watford this weekend ahead of a hectic month domestically and in Europe.

The Reds’ defeat in last season’s Champions League final continued their trophy drought, having won just one piece of silverware since 2006. Javier Aguirre believes he has more chance of lifting major trophies if he quits the Reds

And Egypt boss Javier Aguirre suggested Salah may be better off moving on from Anfield if that continues.

“It may be better for him to leave within a season or two if Liverpool doesn’t win any titles,” said Javier Aguirre.

Salah was on target yet again for his country during the international break, scoring the winner in Egypt’s five-goal thriller against Tunisia.