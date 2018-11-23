Romelu Lukaku takes swipe at his Man Utd team-mates over Jose Mourinho bust-ups

164 Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 13:35 GMT +3 | Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 13:35 GMT +3 | Premier League By Mirror:

Romelu Lukaku and Jose Mourinho on the touchline in a past match [Courtesy]

Romelu Lukaku has told his Manchester United team-mates to man up and take criticism from boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has been critical of several of his under-performing players after United’s poor start to the Premier League campaign, which has seen them slump to eighth place and out of the title race.

Self-titled Special One Mourinho, famed for his abrasive style of management, has continued that hardline approach at United by calling out the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Antony Martial. Man United boss Jose Mourinho [Courtesy]

Some United players have taken exception to Mourinho publicly berating them and questioning their form and focus, but Lukaku told them they are “grown-a** men” and must deal with it.

“I think he has a good relationship with the players,” Lukaku told Bleacher Report.

“I don’t really pay attention to what his relationship is with the other players, to be honest. I don’t think it’s something that should affect me.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“If he [Mourinho] has an argument with somebody I mean, deal with it, man. You’re a grown-a** man, deal with it.”

Lukaku hasn't found the net since the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Watford back on September 15. Lukaku hasn't found the net since the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Watford back on September 15 [Courtesy]

Ahead of the recent victory over Everton, Mourinho said of the striker's form returning: "I always feel, I always feel that every game.

"One day will be, and one day he will score, and one day his confidence levels will be back to normal, which clearly they are not there, but I always feel that."

United, who trail leaders Manchester City by 12 points and are now battling just to secure a top-four place, return from the international break with Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace.

After three successive games on the road, three of United’s next four games are at Old Trafford, with Marouane Fellaini admitting they must make home advantage count if they are to move up the table.

“I think it’s good to win games now,” said the midfielder. “I think we have a lot of games at Old Trafford coming up so it’s good to take points there and see after that. We’ll take it game by game to get the points we need.”