Missing rugger boy found partying after long search

164 Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 11:03 GMT +3 | Friday, November 23rd 2018 at 11:03 GMT +3 | Rugby By Chrispine Magak:

Lyle Asiligwa [Courtesy]

The girlfriend of Kenya Harlequins rugby player who reportedly went missing last week has spoken about the saga.

According to Wanjiru Kinyanjui, her boyfriend Lyle Asiligwa, left their home that Sunday evening for his workplace but was never seen or heard from until Tuesday, November 20.

“He left the house on Sunday at around 5:30 pm; he was dropping off some stuff at work,” she said, while confirming that the rugby player had been found. “But I am happy amepatikana.”

Asiligwa’s friend, Denise Baldo, who helped trace him, said the player arrived at a house party in Loresho on Monday morning.

“We were partying at our friend Eva’s in Loresho on Sunday after a ruracio in Naivasha. Asiligwa was not part of the team that went to Naivasha, but he joined us in Loresho for drinks and food on Monday. He was invited by someone in the party,” Denise told The Nairobian.

She described Asiligwa as a man who was happy and mingling freely.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“Both the bride and groom were present at the party. We were about 49 people in total including Eva, the host. Asiligwa was in a good moods, he was jovial and joked a lot. I didn’t know that his phone was switched off,” she said.

When we asked Wanjiru, the girlfriend, whether she knew Eva, the house party host, she said: “I don’t know who Eva is; apparently she is his friend. She’s one of the many friends he has; the ones they schooled with,” Wanjiru said.

Our attempts to reach Eva bore no fruits. Even Denise was not comfortable sharing any information about Eva, in whose house they partied for three days!

“Guys chose to hold the bash at Eva’s house because she’s the one staying closest to Nairobi from Naivasha,” Denies explained.