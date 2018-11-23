Two-day Hill Climb set for Naivasha tomorrow

Rajveer Thetty hurls his buggy around a bend during past Chloride Exide Hillclimb. [Standard Sports]

The two-day Chloride Exide-sponsored round of the Hill Climb races will be held tomorrow and Sunday at the Malewa Bay along the shores of Lake Naivasha.

Malewa Bay is situated on the Moi North Lake road about 21km from the Delamare shops on Naivasha-Nairobi road.

This will be the first time Malewa Bay will be hosting the competition.

"I am eagerly waiting for the weekend of flat out action that promises once again to be exciting and spectacular. All fans are welcome to our beautiful and entertaining venue," said Vicky Karugu, the CEO of Malewa Bay.

The racing surface is a photogenic mix of volcanic gravel and pebbles lining the twisty, smooth and tricky three kilometer-stretch rising from 1,900 to 2,200 meters within a short stretch.

The competition is set to attract numerous leading competitors though many of the rally drivers are working round the clock to make sure their cars are back in action after a tough run in the just concluded Guru Nanak Rally.

There will be seven different classes that will include Bikes, Quads, 4WDs, Raids, Classics, Buggies and Juniors.

Jas Matharu will be the Clerk of the Course for the third and final round of the Sprint event.

Some of the new entrants will be competing for the first time.

Surinder Thatthi and Kunal Patel will taste the races for the first time. Thatthi will drive his Porsche 911, while Patel will compete in Buggy.

Don Smith, his son and former navigator, Bob Kaugi will enter as a team in the newly-acquired Bowler Raid Rally Car.

They will be joined by lady drivers like Linda Hughes, Syaana Jessop and Chantel Young.

The Hill Climb is a lapped event, unlike a traditional rally setup.

The officials have chosen a prime viewing area for spectators to freely move around and enjoy the action all day.

Chloride Exide Group Managing Director, Guy Jack said: “We are honoured to be this year’s title sponsors of the Hill."

Provisionally, the races will start at 8am on both days.