Barcelona start 'Operation Neymar' to re-sign PSG striker

By Mirror: Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Barcelona are ready to begin ‘Operation Neymar‘ and bring the Brazilian star back to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Goal.com .

They state that the club and Neymar’s camp have begun discussions over the summer return of a star who left the club for a world record fee of £199m a year-and-a-half ago.

At the time it was suggested that Neymar had left Barca in order to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi and make a sustained bid to win the Ballon d’Or.

But it is claimed that Barca directors have given the player’s people two conditions on which they would be willing to accept his return from the French capital, which is a move that he now wants to make having grown tired of life in the French top-flight already.

The first of those conditions is that Neymar himself will have to force the move.

It is suggested that Barca were angry at having been seen to lose face over the manner of his abrupt departure for the Ligue 1 side, and they would want him to reassure the club’s fans that he knows he made a mistake.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

That could come in the form of a public statement.

The second condition is that Neymar may have to accept a lesser contract than the one he is currently on at mega-rich PSG.

Related Topics: Barcelona ‘Operation Neymar ‘ Paris Saint-Germain
LATEST STORIES
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
‘Sonkonisation’: How Governors in Kenya can learn from Mike Sonko
Football 13 minutes ago
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Missing Kenyan rugby player found partying after thorough search
Rugby 1 hour ago
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
How Nyayo Stadium’s new tunnels will keep hooligans away from the pitch
Football 2 hours ago
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Usain Bolt contacted by top European club for potential deal
Football 18 hours ago
Didier Drogba retires
Didier Drogba retires
Football 12 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES