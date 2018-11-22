Marcus Rashford is 'jealous' of team-mate and should consider Manchester United exit, says football legend

Marcus Rashford should be considering a move away from Manchester United, according to Old Trafford legend Paul Ince.

The 21-year-old has had a frustrating start to his club campaign at United, but has thrived on the international stage under Gareth Southgate.

Rashford has managed to retain his place in the England side despite starting only five of United’s 12 Premier League games so far this season.

“There are some players out there who are happy to train and not play on a Saturday, but I don’t think he’s one of those types of players,” Ince told Paddy Power.

“If he doesn’t want to move permanently, he should be considering a loan move to another English club. Because he should be playing every week. He shouldn’t be a bit part player.”

Rashford played a key role as England qualified for the Nations League semi-finals with wins over Spain and Croatia, bagging two in four appearances.

The forward hasn’t enjoyed the same success at club level this campaign, struggling to nail down a starting spot under Jose Mourinho.

“He’s naive at times, but he’s got bags of talent and he’s still young,” Ince said of the United starlet.

“He always looks fantastic for England, too. His main issue is that at the minute it’s not clear what his best position is.

“He’s at the age now where he needs to decide whether he wants to play every so often for United, or all the time for another club.”

Jose Mourinho remains undecided on Rashford’s best position, with the youngster appearing on the left, right and through the middle on occasion for United the season.

The United academy graduate has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent weeks as Los Blancos continue their search for a Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, and Ince believes jealousy could play a role in any decision Rashford makes on his future.

“A part of me wonders whether he sees young players like Jadon Sancho, flying at Borussia Dortmund and playing every week, and feels a bit jealous,” Ince said.

Sancho made his England debut in the Nations League stalemate in Croatia in October after his stunning start to the season for the German outfit.