SportPesa maintains Superbrand status for second year in a row

By Rodgers Eshitemi: Thursday, November 22nd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports
Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri (Second Left) receives a trophy from Superbrand East Africa Project Manager Jawaad Jaffar (Third from Left) during Tribute Awards Ceremony held at Nairobi Serena Hotel. Looking on is Sportpesa Global Chief Operations Officer Jakob Kristensen (Right) and Zuri Group CEO Bobby Kamani (Left)

For a second year running, SportPesa has made it to the list of top 50 brands in East Africa-making them the only gaming company to achieve this feat.

SportPesa sponsors Kenya’s football giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards and are also the title rights holders of the Kenyan Premier League.

The giant gaming company headlines the Superbrands’ short-list that has been dominated by Kenyan brands including Safaricom, Easy Coach, Britam, Equity Bank Group among others.

The Superbrands survey, which is independently administered by The Centre for Brand Analysis, contains phenomenal brands across various industries based on reviews of hundreds of seasoned marketers.

The 2017/2018 list was released this week in Nairobi at an event to honour the region’s top brands which was attended by over 200 industry captains.

“Since inception we have made it our business to create opportunities and make it count for our clients, partners and supporters,” said SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri.

Superbrands EA Project Manager Jawad Jaffar said: “I am glad to say that the 50 brands that we pay tribute to are embracing change. You are at the very frontier of your industries, striving to push these new boundaries and innovate.”

Superbrands is the world’s largest independent arbiter of branding.

It identifies and pays tribute to exceptional brands by recognising, rewarding and reinforcing leading brands from all over the world.

