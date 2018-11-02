Arsenal to host Spurs in Carabao Cup quarters

Arsenal have been drawn against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Gunners, last season’s beaten finalists, will host their neighbours at Emirates Stadium during the week starting 17 December.

League One Burton Albion, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, go to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Chelsea host Bournemouth, while Leicester or Southampton will play the winner of Manchester City and Fulham.

A rearranged date and kick-off time for Leicester’s tie against Southampton at King Power Stadium has yet to be confirmed.

The match, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was postponed following the death of Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

Manchester City, who beat Arsenal in last season’s final to win their first trophy under Pep Guardiola, play Fulham at Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal and Spurs will meet twice at the Emirates in little over a fortnight as the teams also play in the Premier League on 2 December.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have launched a bid to host the Champions League final in 2021, the Bundesliga giants have announced.

Bayern last held the final in 2012 and reached the showpiece only to be beaten by Premier League side Chelsea, who won following a penalty shoot-out.

“I can confirm that Bayern, together with the city of Munich, will officially apply to host the 2021 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena,” said Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Despite the disappointment of the defeat to Chelsea in 2012, we still look back fondly on the ‘Finale dahoam’ [final at home]. We would be very grateful if UEFA gave us the opportunity to again welcome the football world to Munich.”

Krestovsky Stadium, the home of Russian club Zenit, is the only other contender to host the 2021 Champions League final, UEFA confirmed.

Seville, Vienna and Tbilisi are the three cities bidding to be hosts for the Europa League final in 2021, while Belfast, Kharkiv, Minsk and Helsinki are in the running for the UEFA Super Cup.

Gothenburg and Prague are hoping to be selected for the Women’s Champions League final.