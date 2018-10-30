BBC Sport Editor in TROUBLE after offensive comments about Leicester City helicopter crash victims

'DISRESPECTFUL' BBC Sport editor Dan Roan ‘sorry’ after offensive ‘mistress’ comments

A BBC Sport editor has been forced to issue an apology after he was caught on tape mocking a victim of the Leicester City helicopter tragedy.

Dan Roan was filmed telling a colleague that Thai beauty queen Nusara Suknamai was the “mistress” of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Microphones picked up the broadcaster as he made the remarks to a producer while standing alongside the King Power memorial.

Roan was overheard saying: “The mistress who died in the crash … otherwise known as a member of staff … ie mistress.

“If you were a billionaire, it’s relatively expected, so we shouldn’t judge.”

Srivaddhanaprabha and Suknamai were on board the aircraft when it crash-landed soon after taking off from the King Power Stadium.

Thai beauty queen among 5 dead in Leicester City helicopter crash

Footage of the off-air conversation appeared online and sparked outrage among football fans on social media.

Roan later issued a grovelling apology on Twitter.

He wrote: “Just want to say sorry for some comments made in a private, off-air conversation earlier with a colleague.

“Absolutely no offence intended.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “This was an ill judged comment made in a private off air conversation for which Dan has apologised.”

Thai billionaire Srivaddhanaprabha was on board along with pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who was also a pilot, and two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

Roan has been the sports editor of BBC News since September 2014 having previously held the roles of Sports News Correspondent and Chief Sports Correspondent for the channel. (L-R): Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Kaveporn Punpare, Nursara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer

He previously spent five years as Chief News Reporter for Sky Sports News, having started his broadcast career at the BBC in the 1990s.

Roan, who is from Northampton, was given an honorary degree from the University of Northampton earlier this year.