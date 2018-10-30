I almost quit football in 2014 – Cliff Nyakeya recounts his past

164 Tuesday, October 30th 2018 at 11:32 GMT +3 | Tuesday, October 30th 2018 at 11:32 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

SportPesa Premier League midfielder of the year Cliff Nyakeya [Courtesy]

Newly-named SportPesa Premier League midfielder of the year Cliff Nyakeya almost quit football while playing for Gor Mahia Youth in 2014 due to inadequate financial support.

But after two and half seasons in the topflight league and having scored 14 goals to inspire Mathare United to a top eight finish, the youngster beat all odds to walk home with the best midfielder gong during last Thursday’s FOYA Awards at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete.

Though Nyakeya lost the Player of the Year award to Kariobangi Sharks’ Eric Kapaito, he fended off stiff competition from last year’s winner Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho) and Elvis Nandwa to claim the midfielder award.

And when he took to the stage to pick up the award, Nyakeya gave a reminiscing emotional acceptance speech, thanking former Gor Mahia Secretary General Chris Omondi for coming to his rescue.

“I didn’t expect to win but my hardwork has been recognised..I am really proud of where I have come from. It hasn’t been an easy journey. I nearly gave up playing football when I was at Gor Mahia Youth, but I thank Chris Omondi for coming to my rescue,” said Nyakeya. Nyakeya plays for Mathare United [Courtesy]

“It was really tough at Gor Mahia Youth because they didn’t offer me any financial assistance and at that time, I was also living with a relative, who was not very stable financially.

“But Chris came to my aid and acted like a father to me. He took me into his house, offered me everything and convinced me to resume playing football. After a two-year stay, I left Gor Mahia Youth and joined Mathare United where I have grown from strength to strength.”

“I’m now very excited and motivated for this recognition. My hard work and discipline on the pitch has paid off.”

Asked about his future at Mathare United, the soft-spoken player said:

“I can’t talk about my next move right now because I still have a running contract with Mathare. I look forward to performing better and help my team win as many matches as possible,” he said.

“I feel happy when I am involved in all matches for my team because it helps me grow as a player.”

“I am so happy with my performance and will want to do more next season,” added Nyakeya.

Apart from Nyakeya, his team manager Vincent Okello was also rewarded as the best manager in the 2018 season.