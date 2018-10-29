PHOTOS: Identities of those killed in Leicester City helicopter crash

Five people believed to be Leicester city football club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff, pilot and passenger

Leicester City soccer club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people who died on a helicopter which crashed on Saturday, the club said on Saturday.

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium," a club statement said. Pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowiczsay were among those killed

Pilot Eric Swaffer, his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, who is also a pilot, and two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, were also killed. Nusara Suknamai with former Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri

Suknamai, originally from Bangkok, was Miss Thailand Universe 2005. Kaveporn Punpare

Kaveporn Punpare was an assistant to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and sadly perished in the doomed flight.

Swaffer, 53, was a veteran pilot who previously flew members of the Royal Family and celebrities including Uri Geller.

Partners Izabela Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer

Vichai was confirmed to have died by the club after his helicopter went up in flames after leaving the King Power Stadium. Two police officers tried to rescue the victims by smashing the windows.

The Thai businessman is the owner of King Power Duty Free, where he made his fortune, and also owns Belgian football club OH Leuven - which he brought in May 2017.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch are leading the probe to find out why the £6million twin-engine chopper crashed.