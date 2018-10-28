[PHOTOS] Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes outside King Power Stadium

77 Sunday, October 28th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3 | Sunday, October 28th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Leicester City owner's helicopter engulfed in flames

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' Premier League match against West Ham.

The incident occurred in the club car park with eye witnesses saying police cars, ambulances and security were frantically rushing around the stadium.

Leicester had drawn 1-1 against the Hammers with Wilfried Ndidi's strike cancelling out Fabien Balbuena's opener. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashes

Srivaddhanaprabha gets picked up by his helicopter on the pitch at the King Power after every Leicester home game.

Pictures immediately after the crash showed a huge fire outside the ground.

Leicestershire police said in a statement: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Foxes legend Gary Lineker tweeted: "Hearing that the Leicester City owners’ helicopter has crashed in the club’s car park."

Leicester defender Harry Maguire tweeted some prayer emojis with an accompanying video of the fire. The helicopter belonging to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium

Srivaddhanaprabha, who owns the King Power company, purchased Leicester in August 2010 and was named chairman in February 2011. The helicopter is owned by the Leicester chairman

Under his ownership, Leicester won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

He famously went on to gift each player a £100,000 BMW i8 as a gift for the triumph.

In May 2017, Srivaddhanaprabha bought Belgian side OH Leuven.