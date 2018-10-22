Arsenal squad revealed for Leicester match with key players set to miss out
Arsenal could welcome back Mesut Ozil for the Premier League visit of Leicester on Monday night.
The playmaker missed the 5-1 win at Fulham ahead of the international break due to a back spasm but is now back in full training alongside Danny Welbeck - who withdrew from the England squad after a hamstring issue.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle) will be assessed after taking a knock with Greece but fellow defenders Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are still missing as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Petr Cech return from leg and hamstring injuries respectively.
Leicester captain Wes Morgan serves a one-match suspension following his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Everton.
Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and James Maddison have returned from international duty fit but Matty James (Achilles) and Demarai Gray (ankle) are out.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Leicester: Chilwell, Amartey, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Pereira, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy.
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
