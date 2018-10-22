Arsenal squad revealed for Leicester match with key players set to miss out

By Mirror: Monday, October 22nd 2018 at 18:19 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsenal could welcome back Mesut Ozil for the Premier League visit of Leicester on Monday night.

The playmaker missed the 5-1 win at Fulham ahead of the international break due to a back spasm but is now back in full training alongside Danny Welbeck - who withdrew from the England squad after a hamstring issue.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle) will be assessed after taking a knock with Greece but fellow defenders Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are still missing as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Petr Cech return from leg and hamstring injuries respectively.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan serves a one-match suspension following his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Everton.

Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire and James Maddison have returned from international duty fit but Matty James (Achilles) and Demarai Gray (ankle) are out.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Leicester: Chilwell, Amartey, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Pereira, Iheanacho, Maddison, Vardy.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

