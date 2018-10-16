Could Angel Di Maria come back to England?

164 Tuesday, October 16th 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3 | Tuesday, October 16th 2018 at 14:06 GMT +3 | Premier League By Robert Abong'o:

Argentina and Paris St Germain forward Angel Di Maria [Courtesy]

Argentina and Paris St Germain forward Angel Di Maria could make a shock return to the Premier League after reportedly being understood to desire to quit the Ligue 1.

Di Maria, according to UK news outlet Mirror, wants a contract worth 200 thousand euros per week.

This amount of money will limit the 30-year old’s options, with a few clubs outside England capable of paying him.

Could he return to Manchester United, where he flopped under Louis Van Gall and left after an injury-riddled season? Di Maria flopped at Man United [Courtesy]

He moved to Man United in 2014 and left in 2015 to sign a four-year contract with the French giants. He signed a four-year contract with PSG [Courtesy]

His agents are said to be convinced he could bag a move back to England in the summer.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.