Could Angel Di Maria come back to England?
Argentina and Paris St Germain forward Angel Di Maria could make a shock return to the Premier League after reportedly being understood to desire to quit the Ligue 1.
Di Maria, according to UK news outlet Mirror, wants a contract worth 200 thousand euros per week.
This amount of money will limit the 30-year old’s options, with a few clubs outside England capable of paying him.
Could he return to Manchester United, where he flopped under Louis Van Gall and left after an injury-riddled season?
He moved to Man United in 2014 and left in 2015 to sign a four-year contract with the French giants.
His agents are said to be convinced he could bag a move back to England in the summer.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Edin Dzeko badly wanted by three top Premier League clubs
Njoroge served with warm Tea Fields title
Champagne on ice: Why AFCON qualification is Harambee Stars’ to lose
- Golf: Gakima floors 78 golfers to win at Railways ClubGolf 1 day ago
- Lukaku delivers BAD NEWS to Man Utd fans about leaving, reveals destination Premier League 1 day ago
- Shocking death statistics of World Cup 2022 stadium workers revealedFootball 8 hours ago
- FA condemns fans' "unacceptable behaviour" before England v SpainFootball 22 hours ago
- Spain 2-3 England: Sterling leads Three Lions to stunning success in SevilleFootball 8 hours ago
- Floyd Mayweather responds to UFC Champion Khabib challenging him to a fightBoxing 21 hours ago
- 'I'm ready to cause havoc' - Premier League star admits after three-year goal drought Football 3 hours ago