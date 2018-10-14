Why Harambee Stars players have not received Sh50 million despite 3-0 win over Ethiopia

77 Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3 | Sunday, October 14th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Mbuvi Gideon Kioko Mike Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has honoured his pledge.

Speaking during a ceremony on Sunday at the City council’s offices in Nairobi, Sonko confirmed that he awarded Sh3 million to Harambee Stars players as he had pledged if they win against Ethiopia.

Harambee Stars produced a magnificent performance in their 3-0 victory over Ethiopia to inch closer to the 2019 AFCON qualifiers at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

I honoured my promise of a Sh3m cash reward to #HarambeeStars after their 3-0 win against Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifier match at Kasarani. #AfCON2019Q #KenyaVsEthiopia pic.twitter.com/RPSmDpKNF5 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 14, 2018

“I honoured my promise of a Sh3m cash reward to #HarambeeStars after their 3-0 win against Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifier match at Kasarani,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter account.

Deputy President William Ruto had also promised Harambee Stars players that the Government will award them Sh50 million if they qualify for 2019 AFCON finals in Cameroon.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

With Sierra Leone suspended due to government interference, group leaders Kenya will have to wait for Fifa's decision on the fate of Sierra Leone before they could receive the Sh50 million.

Deputy President William Ruto cheered for Kenya during 2019 AFCON qualifiers [Photo courtesy]