Why Harambee Stars players have not received Sh50 million despite 3-0 win over Ethiopia
Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has honoured his pledge.
Speaking during a ceremony on Sunday at Stars' locker room at Kasarani Stadium after the match, Sonko confirmed that he awarded Sh3 million to Harambee Stars players as he had pledged if they win against Ethiopia.
Harambee Stars produced a magnificent performance in their 3-0 victory over Ethiopia to inch closer to the 2019 AFCON qualifiers at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.
I honoured my promise of a Sh3m cash reward to #HarambeeStars after their 3-0 win against Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifier match at Kasarani. #AfCON2019Q #KenyaVsEthiopia pic.twitter.com/RPSmDpKNF5 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 14, 2018
“I honoured my promise of a Sh3m cash reward to #HarambeeStars after their 3-0 win against Ethiopia in the AFCON qualifier match at Kasarani,” Sonko wrote on his Twitter account.
Deputy President William Ruto had also promised Harambee Stars players that the Government will award them Sh50 million if they qualify for 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.
With Sierra Leone suspended due to government interference, group leaders Kenya will have to wait for Fifa's decision on the fate of Sierra Leone before they could receive the Sh50 million.
However if Sierra Leone confirms that the conditions stipulated in the Bureau of FIFA Council’s letter has been fulfilled and return to the qualifiers, they will lose the six points against Ghana which will put the Black Stars in commanding control of the group.
Sierra Leone were scheduled to play against Black Stars of Ghana in a two-legged tie on 11 October in Ghana and the 14 October in Sierra Leone.
Ruto made the pledge when he visited the team’s training at Kasarani Stadium on Friday where he went on to give the players a motivation token of Sh1 million.
