Hazard sends powerful message to Mourinho about his sacking

By Odero Charles: Saturday, October 13th 2018 at 19:00 GMT +3 | Football
Hazard says he would one day like to reunite with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

The Chelsea winger Hazard has revealed that one of his regrets is not playing under Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho for a much longer period and that he would relish a reunion with the 55 year old.

Hazard made 125 appearances under Mourinho during his second spell in west London, winning the Premier League title and a League Cup.

Mourinho, who is under pressure once again, this time at United, was sacked in 2015 with Chelsea a point above the relegation zone during their title defence.

“The last season under Mourinho was not pleasant anymore,” he told Belgian newspaper HLN.

“We didn’t win, we got into a sort of routine, training-training without having fun, it was better for all parties that the collaboration came to an end.

"If I’m now asked one coach with whom I want to work again, then I say: Mourinho.”

Mourinho was reportedly set to be sacked regardless of last week's result against Newcastle United but those rumours were dismissed by the United prior to their 3-2 comeback at Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s relationship with star midfielder Paul Pogba has also dominated headlines as United already sit seven points off the pace in the Premier League.

