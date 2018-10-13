DPP Haji recommends prosecution of former Sports CS Wario, Kipchoge Keino

Former sports CS Hassan Wario and ex-NOCK Chair Kipchoge Keino [Courtesy]

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and Ex-National Olympics Committee Chair Kipchoge Keino have until Monday to present themselves to DCI offices or face arrest over alleged corruption.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji recommended the prosecution of the duo alongside ex-sports PS Richard Ekai, former Director of Administration Harun Komen, NOCK deputy treasurer Stephen Kiptanui, former Finance Officer Patrick Kimathi and former Secretary General Francis Kanyili.

They are accused of misappropriating funds during the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The RIO 2016 Olympics logo [Courtesy]

In a statement sent to newsrooms, DPP Haji noted Government set aside Sh544 million to facilitate athletes’ participation in the tournament, only for part of the funds to be mismanaged.

“During the Rio Olympics, the Government set aside Sh544 million to facilitate athletes participating in the games. Unfortunately, part of the funds was mismanaged thus denying athletes proper facilitation,” read the first part of the statement.

He also noted that investigators received a report in December 2016 from the Kenyan athletes that travelled to Rio on mismanagement of millions.

“The DCI received a report in December 2016 from the Kenyan athletes on alleged mismanagement of millions of shillings meant for Team Kenya which participated in the Rio Summer Olympic Games 2016,” Haji said.

He added that investigations concluded that several felonies were committed with regard to how the funds were allocated.

“The DCI undertook investigations which established that various offences were committed in the manner in which the funds allocated for the Rio Olympic Games were managed. The inquiry file was submitted to the DPP with recommendations to charge various persons involved in the management of the games.”

After careful review of the inquiry file and the evaluation of evidence provided, the DPP got satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to charge the seven people mentioned above for the following offences:

- Six counts of Abuse of office

- Four counts of Willfull failure to comply with laws relating to the management of public funds.