Former NOCK official Stephen Soi arrested, held at Muthaiga Police Station

164 Saturday, October 13th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3 | Saturday, October 13th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3 | Sports By Robert Abong'o:

Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya official Stephen Soi [Courtesy]

Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya official Stephen Soi has been arrested in connection to the Rio 2016 Olympics financial scandal.

Soi was arrested on Friday night and is being held at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Detectives for months have been following leads to establish whether the money allocated to the Kenyan team that travelled to Brazil in 2016 was stolen or misappropriated.

This is after the Olympic Games Probe Committee revealed that the Sports Ministry had signed a ticketing deal with a Kenyan-based travel agency to offer tickets at a higher price than usual.

Soi involvement

Back in 2016, Soi admitted that he carried Sh25 million cash to Rio to cater for medicine and accommodation.

The committee revealed NOCK negotiated for a Sh175,000 bill for economy class tickets, only for the travel agency to increase the price to sh445,381. Business class tickets were quoted at Sh800,000, but the agency charged Sh2 million.

The said committee was created by former Sports CS Hassan Wario and chaired by Paul Ochieng, the dean of students at Strathmore University, Nairobi.