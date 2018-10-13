Former NOCK official Stephen Soi arrested, held at Muthaiga Police Station

By Robert Abong'o: Saturday, October 13th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3 | Sports
Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya official Stephen Soi [Courtesy]

Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya official Stephen Soi has been arrested in connection to the Rio 2016 Olympics financial scandal.

Soi was arrested on Friday night and is being held at the Muthaiga Police Station.

Detectives for months have been following leads to establish whether the money allocated to the Kenyan team that travelled to Brazil in 2016 was stolen or misappropriated.

This is after the Olympic Games Probe Committee revealed that the Sports Ministry had signed a ticketing deal with a Kenyan-based travel agency to offer tickets at a higher price than usual.

Soi was arrested on Friday night and is being held at the Muthaiga Police Station [Courtesy]

Soi involvement 

Back in 2016, Soi admitted that he carried Sh25 million cash to Rio to cater for medicine and accommodation.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The committee revealed NOCK negotiated for a Sh175,000 bill for economy class tickets, only for the travel agency to increase the price to sh445,381. Business class tickets were quoted at Sh800,000, but the agency charged Sh2 million.

The said committee was created by former Sports CS Hassan Wario and chaired by Paul Ochieng, the dean of students at Strathmore University, Nairobi.

Related Topics: Stephen Soi NOCK Former National Olympic Committee of Kenya
LATEST STORIES
Thierry Henry agrees deal to become new Monaco manager
Thierry Henry agrees deal to become new Monaco manager
Football 13 minutes ago
REVEALED: This is how Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona FOR FREE
REVEALED: This is how Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona FOR FREE
Football 53 minutes ago
From two-footed, leg-breaking lunges to kung-fu kicks, 11 of the worst tackles ever [Photos]
From two-footed, leg-breaking lunges to kung-fu kicks, 11 of the worst tackles ever [Photos]
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
World class defender’s dream move to Man United blocked – and it’s because of Pogba
World class defender’s dream move to Man United blocked – and it’s because of Pogba
Football 3 hours ago
SportPesa reveals why there is NO Mega Jackpot -weeks after Cosmas Korir won Sh208million
SportPesa reveals why there is NO Mega Jackpot -weeks after Cosmas Korir won Sh208million
Football 14 hours ago
Rub of the Green: The good, the bad and the ugly breaks in golf
Rub of the Green: The good, the bad and the ugly breaks in golf
Golf 17 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES